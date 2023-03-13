 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Foul play suspected as Jackson County missing persons case becomes death investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Jackson County Death Arrests

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - A missing persons case has turned into a death investigation in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a person was reported missing, by Star Myers who was arrested on a probation hold, since last Tuesday. On Friday last week, authorities received what they called a reliable tip that this person was not missing, but was dead, and that foul play was involved.

Human remains were subsequently located on a property off of County Highway O in the Town of Manchester, officials said. Several people have been arrested in connection to this case.

Authorities said there's no threat to the public. A death investigation is ongoing.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, the following people have been arrested following the incident:

Pictured Top Center: Jeffrey S. Myers-Woychik, 22, of Black River Falls, WI for charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamines (Felony), Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (Felony), Possession of Fentanyl (Felony), Possession of a Short Barreled Shotgun (Felony), Receiving or Possessing a Stolen Firearm (Felony), and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.

Pictured Upper Left: Savannah R. Pellett, 20, of Black River Falls, WI for charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamines (Felony), Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (Felony), Possession of Fentanyl (Felony), Possession of a Short-Barreled Shotgun (Felony), Receiving or Possessing a Stolen Firearm (Felony), and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.

Pictured Bottom Left: Michael J. Petersen, 34, of Black River Falls, WI for charges of Felony Bail Jumping and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

Pictured Bottom Center: Matthew S. Simone, 30, of Hixton, WI for charges of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer and a Probation Hold

Pictured Bottom Right: Vincent A. Simone, 30, of Black River Falls, WI for charges of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

Pictured Top Right: Star S. Myers (Bork), 49, of Black River Falls, WI for a Probation Hold

Have a story idea? Let us know here