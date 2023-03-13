Foul play suspected as Jackson County missing persons case becomes death investigation

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - A missing persons case has turned into a death investigation in Jackson County.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a person was reported missing, by Star Myers who was arrested on a probation hold, since last Tuesday. On Friday last week, authorities received what they called a reliable tip that this person was not missing, but was dead, and that foul play was involved.
Human remains were subsequently located on a property off of County Highway O in the Town of Manchester, officials said. Several people have been arrested in connection to this case.
Authorities said there's no threat to the public. A death investigation is ongoing.
According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, the following people have been arrested following the incident:
Pictured Top Center: Jeffrey S. Myers-Woychik, 22, of Black River Falls, WI for charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamines (Felony), Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (Felony), Possession of Fentanyl (Felony), Possession of a Short Barreled Shotgun (Felony), Receiving or Possessing a Stolen Firearm (Felony), and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.
Pictured Upper Left: Savannah R. Pellett, 20, of Black River Falls, WI for charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamines (Felony), Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (Felony), Possession of Fentanyl (Felony), Possession of a Short-Barreled Shotgun (Felony), Receiving or Possessing a Stolen Firearm (Felony), and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.
Pictured Bottom Left: Michael J. Petersen, 34, of Black River Falls, WI for charges of Felony Bail Jumping and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer
Pictured Bottom Center: Matthew S. Simone, 30, of Hixton, WI for charges of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer and a Probation Hold
Pictured Bottom Right: Vincent A. Simone, 30, of Black River Falls, WI for charges of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer
Pictured Top Right: Star S. Myers (Bork), 49, of Black River Falls, WI for a Probation Hold