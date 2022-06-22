Four charged after bear killed illegally in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Four area men face charges for the illegal shooting of a bear next to a daycare center.
According to the charges, last September an in-home daycare operator told wardens she heard hounds coming through the woods and immediately brought the children she was caring for, inside. She said she then heard a gunshot very close to the daycare.
Wardens say a 325-pound bear was killed on property where the men did not have permission to hunt.
Brandon Guthrie and Cody Shafer are charged with illegal bear hunting, and with lying to wardens. Hunter Strenke is accused of shooting the bear without a license, and Adam Millermon is also charged with illegal bear hunting.