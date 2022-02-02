 Skip to main content
Frederic High School coach charged with sexually assaulting student

  • Updated
Benjamin Chenal
Polk County Jail

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A high school football coach in Polk County is banned from district grounds after a student accused him of sexual assault.

Benjamin Chenal of Frederic was charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint the victim told police Chenal assaulted her before school in the weight room.

Chenal was released from jail Tuesday with the order not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18 who isn't family. And he has to stay away from the Frederic School District premises. 

According to the Frederic School District superintendent Josh Robinson, Chenal was placed on administrative leave as soon as the district learned about the allegations, and the district is now conducting their own internal investigation. 

"We take all allegations seriously," Robinson said. "Any sort of conduct that places students in harms way such as this is not tolerated. But we have to finish our own investigation before we can reach any sort of resolution."

Chenal will be back in court later this month for a preliminary hearing.

