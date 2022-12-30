 Skip to main content
Georgia man arrested after highspeed chase, foot pursuit ends in Menomonie

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Georgia man is in jail after a high-speed chase that ended in Menomonie.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, Martise Terrell Craig was suspected of stealing a vehicle at knifepoint in Minnesota. Troopers located the stolen vehicle on I-94 eastbound, and began to pursue the driver in Dunn County.

Officials say speeds reached a 119 MPH during the chase. The car was eventually stopped when the tires were deflated. Craig then ran off, but after a short search he was taken into custody.

