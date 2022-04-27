Gilman man facing multiple illegal deer killing charges

TAYLOR COUNTY (WQOW) - A Gilman man faces numerous charges of illegally shining and shooting deer.
Shane Dachel was charged Tuesday with six misdemeanors. Wardens say when they questioned him, he first denied having any dead deer in his shed, then admitted he had seven. He also said the deer were all shot on his employers land, but later confessed to shooting several from his truck along area roads at night.
When asked if he shot deer illegally for the thrill, he said there was no real explanation. He also said he hits an average of ten deer, every year, with his truck.
Earlier this year Dachel was ticketed 13 times for various deer hunting violations.