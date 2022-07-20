 Skip to main content
GoFundMe: Second victim in fatal crash involving off-duty Superior Police Officer

Greg Swanson

SUPERIOR (WQOW) - A second person has died after a crash in Superior last week involving an off-duty police officer. 

The officer, who was allegedly intoxicated, rear-ended a vehicle killing an Eau Claire man. And now, a two-month-old boy has also passed away, according to two GoFundMe's set up to support the family. 

According to the GoFundMe pages, the baby was taken off life support and passed away Tuesday.

The man who died at the scene Friday was a 23-year-old from Eau Claire, but detectives have not identified him to the public yet.

Officer Gregory Swanson was charged Monday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, but an additional charge is now likely.

According to the criminal complaint Swanson told investigators he had two beers and a mixed drink before driving that night, adding he did not see the vehicle until he struck it. He has already posted the $15,000 cash bond. 

