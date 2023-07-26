Green Bay woman accused of killing, dismembering man found guilty on all counts

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - A Green Bay woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in 2022 was found guilty on Wednesday on all counts.
Taylor Schabusiness was charged with first degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third degree sexual assault in the death of Shad Thyrion.
The Associated Press reports that Schabusiness strangled Thyrion at the Green Bay home he shared with his mother, sexually abused him and dismembered his body, leaving parts of it throughout the house and in a vehicle.
According to our ABC affiliate WBAY, jurors deliberated for less than 30 minuets.