Guard sentenced for sexually assaulting inmate in St. Croix County

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A guard at a correctional facility in St. Croix County will spend time on the other side of the bars after admitting to having sexual contact with an inmate.
Denae Saltness, from New Richmond, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of sexual assault. On two of the charges she was sentenced to six months in jail each.
Saltness was a sergeant at a minimum security program sponsored by the state Department of Corrections.
After an investigation was started into her conduct, an inmate admitted having sex and sexual contact with her several times. He said while she did not force him into it, he felt he had to comply because inmates had to do what they are told when they are locked up.
He said she told him he would get kicked out of the program and go back to prison if he told anyone.