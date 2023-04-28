Hayward man arrested for allegedly entering U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

(WQOW) - A Hayward man was arrested this week after investigators say he took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.
According to the criminal complaint, the FBI received a tip about Jonathan Bonney on January 20, 2021. The tip stated he told someone on an airplane he had been part of the insurrection. The tipster told the FBI his seat number and travel destination.
When investigators ID'd Bonney, they compared the image on his driver's license to footage from inside the Capitol, with the complaint saying how he appeared in the video was also consistent with how he was described by the tipster. Investigators also met him in-person to positively identify him.
Video surveillance appears to show Bonney in the Capitol for approximately 12 minutes.
He was arrested Thursday and charged with four misdemeanors. He made his first appearance in federal court Thursday, and is released pending his next hearing next week.
The complaint states Bonney had a Colorado driver's license and residence, but Wisconsin court records also show him having an address in Hayward.