Holcombe woman charged for allegedly stealing from Subway

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) -A Holcombe woman is facing up to ten years in prison for allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from the Subway restaurant where she worked.
Jessica Guthman, whose photo wasn't available, is charged with theft in a business setting.
According to the criminal complaint, the owner of the Cornell restaurant started looking into back records after noticing a drop in revenue. She told police the thefts started in May 2018 and ended two years later.
She said Guthman would run an "item correction" on cash sales, and then keep the correction money for herself. The total loss she was able to verify was $50,446.35.
When questioned by police, Guthman said she'd done a lot of the thefts but not all of them, saying she'd stolen about $10,000 in cash.
She is due back in court in April for an initial appearance.