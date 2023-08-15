Homicide charge filed against 81-year-old Eau Claire man, accused of killing wife

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is in jail on a $2 million cash bond after allegedly killing his wife in July.
John E. Berthold, 81, is charged with first degree intentional homicide, with an increased penalty for an elderly victim and domestic abuse. The victim was identified by the Eau Claire Sheriff's Office as Diane Berthold, 77.
According to the criminal complaint:
The son of John and Diane called 911 on July 13 after finding Diane deceased and John with a bag over his head, but alive. He was taken from the scene to an Eau Claire hospital. The son told investigators he did not previously see violence between the two, but said they were planning to divorce.
Investigators found an unopened glass bottle of grape juice on the floor of the bedroom as well as two empty bottles of alcohol.
The autopsy showed Diane's cause of death was traumatic head injuries and manner was ruled a homicide.
Investigators spoke to the Berthold's financial advisor who said he had spoken to the two about what they wanted to do with their assets in the divorce. The day before the homicide, they decided to leave their bank accounts the way they were.
In the hospital, investigators interviewed John. John said he had been planning to kill Diane for a few weeks leading up to the incident. He said he "couldn't take it anymore" and called her a narcissist. He said he killed her with the bottle, and only drank alcohol after he killed her.
John told investigators he did not regret killing her immediately after he did, but came to regret it after washing his hands and crying. A suicide note was found addressed to their children. He also told investigators she was asleep when he began striking her with the bottle.
When asked if there was something specific that had happened in the last couple of weeks that made him want to kill Diane, he said it was because she wanted to take half of their money. He said he wanted to split the money evenly between the children and their grandson. He also was concerned his children would take care of Diane for the rest of their lives.
When speaking to a chaplain at the hospital, John said "the death penalty would be appropriate.”
When speaking to a deputy on July 27, he said he killed her, he takes full responsibility, and he would do it again.
Bond was set at $2 million during his initial court appearance Tuesday. He returns to court September 12.