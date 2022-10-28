Homicide charges filed against two men after deadly shooting last month in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two Eau Claire men are charged with homicide after a shooting in September left an Altoona man dead.

Xavier Thompson and Michael Purnell are charged with first degree intentional homicide, two counts of recklessly endangering safety, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. All the charges are as a party to the crime.

The charges are related to a shooting that happened Saturday, September 17 near the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenues in Eau Claire. That's near Mt. Tom park on the city's northeast side.

As we've previously reported, police were called to the scene just after midnight. That's when they found 39-year-old Christopher Conner injured from a gunshot wound. Despite attempts to save him, he died from that wound.

UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Bellevue Ave homicide, say investigation is ongoing Eau Claire Police have confirmed they are investigating a homicide at the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenues.

According to the criminal complaint, police used surveillance video to identify the suspects and piece together the events leading up to the shooting. Witnesses and those involved told police the shooting happened after a night of barhopping.

An argument between a group of men, including the victim, was caught on a camera at a bar just seven minutes before police were called to the shooting scene. Video shows the victim leaving in a car, and shortly afterward, being followed by three cars to the area of the shooting.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Thompson and Purnell. Neither is in custody as of Friday afternoon.

Purnell is scheduled for a preliminary hearing December 20.

Future court dates for Thompson have not yet been set.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for updates.