Homicide charges filed in fatal Clairemont Avenue crash

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The man accused of causing a fatal crash on Clairemont Avenue at Fairfax last week was in court Friday, where his charges were read and a cash bond was set.
Eau Claire Police identified the victim as Tammy Jarecki, 56, of Eau Claire.
Kenneth Van Meter of Mondovi is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle and first degree recklessly endangering safety.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were dispatched on May 12 shortly before 11 p.m. There, police saw the two vehicles involved in the crash with one of them being on fire. When the fire department extinguished the white Dodge sedan they found a deceased person inside.
According to one witness, Van Meter was seen driving at a high rate of speed before rear-ending the Dodge that was at a red light. Another witness also told police Van Meter was speeding, and added he did not appear to stop or swerve before impact.
When interviewed by police at the crash scene, investigators said Van Meters speech was slow and slurred.
When interviewed at the hospital, Van Meter allegedly told police that the victim had caused the crash by moving into his lane. He also told police he thought the crash happened on a curved road in Menomonie, and that had he not crashed he may have driven off a cliff. He told police he had consumed two beers that night.
In court on Friday, Van Meter was given a $750,000 cash bond. He returns to court in mid-June.