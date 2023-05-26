Hudson man charged with attempted homicide after allegedly stabbing estranged-wife in park

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A Hudson man is charged with first degree attempted homicide after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife in Willow River State Park.
Dominik Serpico is also charged with mayhem, aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to the park around 8 p.m. on Monday, May 15. When they arrived, the found Serpico on top of the victim, applying pressure to her neck. The victim had multiple stab wounds on her neck, torso, hands and face.
Later, she told police they met there to discuss their children. That's when Serpico saw messages on her phone from another man and started stabbing her.
When interviewed by police, Serpico said he couldn't believe he did that, and once he realized what he'd done, he wanted to save her. He told investigators "once I realized what I did. I wanted to save her."
A witness corroborated that, saying after she started yelling for help, Serpico started applying pressure to her neck, telling her "they will be here soon."
Serpico is being held in jail on a $100,000 cash bond. He returns to court Tuesday.