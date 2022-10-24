Hudson man sentenced to prison after crash that left woman dead

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A Hudson man will spend ten years behind bars for his role in a crash that left one woman dead.
The crash happened in January of this year. St. Croix County authorities said Benjamin Blietz was driving on Highway 35 when he collided with an oncoming vehicle. That driver died.
Blietz was charged with first degree reckless homicide and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. On Friday, a judge sentenced him to ten years of initial confinement and six years of extended supervision.
When he is released, he cannot drink alcohol or use drugs.