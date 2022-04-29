"I am confident we will get a resolution to this case" Altoona police chief gives update on death investigation

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The investigation into the death of Dennis R. Schattie is still under investigation by the Altoona Police Department and Rockford Illinois Police Department.
Schattie, 79, of Altoona was found dead in Rockford, Illinois on April 12. The death is considered suspicious because of injuries he sustained.
Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken gave an update on their investigation, but could give little in the way of new details.
"Any time a case crosses state lines, and involves multiple jurisdictions, it becomes more complex," she said. "This case is complex."
As for if this is considered a homicide, Bakken said they cannot say until they have the autopsy results from the pathologist in Illinois. She said as of now they are still calling it a suspicious death investigation.
She said there are two "people of interest" being held at the Eau Claire County Jail on probation violations, and she said there are "no concerns" that they may be released, which will provide investigators time to review evidence and data.
Bakken said they are still working to determine if anyone else was involved in this case.
Rockford Police said they have no one in custody relating to this investigation. Their public information officer Michelle Marcomb told News 18 that they are the assisting agency, and Altoona is the lead in this investigation.
Bakken said there is a "substantial" amount of data they have to go through in the case, and Altoona police executed 15 search warrants on homes, vehicles, and electronics as part of the investigation. Bakken added Rockford police have also executed search warrants for the case.
"We want to do a thorough investigation and I am confident that we will get a resolution to this case," Bakken said.
When asked if Schattie died in Altoona or Rockford, Bakken said finding that answer is still part of their investigation, and they are "still collecting that data." Marcomb said they do not have an indication for where he died.
As for the significance of the home on St. Andrews Drive where they executed a search warrant two weeks ago, Bakken would not say.