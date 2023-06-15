 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Inactive landfill owner facing polluting charges, accused of dumping in Sixmile Creek

  • Updated
  • 0
Plainwell Tissue landfill, Daniel Burns
Felicity Bosk

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Criminal charges were filed Thursday against the owner of a former landfill in Eau Claire. Authorities allege he's been polluting an area creek.

Daniel Joseph Burns III is facing four misdemeanor charges of discharging a pollutant into waters of the state.

According to the criminal complaint, Burns is the operator and sole member of Riley Fiontar, LLC., and is listed as the owner of the former Plainwell Tissue landfill.

That inactive landfill is in the town of Washington in Eau Claire County, along Highway 12. It was closed in 2007 and more than $2 million was set aside for long-term care of the landfill.

That includes environmental monitoring and disposing of leachate, the contaminated liquid that is generated when rainwater mixes with the contaminants at the landfill.

The DNR alleges when Burns took over the landfill, the amount of reported leachate removal dropped dramatically, from more than 520,000 gallons per year to 18-to-38,000 gallons.

DNR wardens surveilled the property on ten different days in 2020. According to the complaint, on each of those days they observed Burns using a pump to discharge leachate from the collection system down a hill and into Sixmile Creek.

Burns is scheduled to appear in court at the end of July for an initial appearance. If convicted, the charges carry a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a fine of up to $25,000 for each day the violations occurred.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you