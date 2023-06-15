Inactive landfill owner facing polluting charges, accused of dumping in Sixmile Creek

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Criminal charges were filed Thursday against the owner of a former landfill in Eau Claire. Authorities allege he's been polluting an area creek.
Daniel Joseph Burns III is facing four misdemeanor charges of discharging a pollutant into waters of the state.
According to the criminal complaint, Burns is the operator and sole member of Riley Fiontar, LLC., and is listed as the owner of the former Plainwell Tissue landfill.
That inactive landfill is in the town of Washington in Eau Claire County, along Highway 12. It was closed in 2007 and more than $2 million was set aside for long-term care of the landfill.
That includes environmental monitoring and disposing of leachate, the contaminated liquid that is generated when rainwater mixes with the contaminants at the landfill.
The DNR alleges when Burns took over the landfill, the amount of reported leachate removal dropped dramatically, from more than 520,000 gallons per year to 18-to-38,000 gallons.
DNR wardens surveilled the property on ten different days in 2020. According to the complaint, on each of those days they observed Burns using a pump to discharge leachate from the collection system down a hill and into Sixmile Creek.
Burns is scheduled to appear in court at the end of July for an initial appearance. If convicted, the charges carry a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a fine of up to $25,000 for each day the violations occurred.