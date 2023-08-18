Jackson County DA: Man deliberately started more than 50 wildfires

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - A man has been arrested after officials say he deliberately started wildfires this year in western Wisconsin.
Daniel P. Johnson, 44, of Brockway was arrested on August 17, the Jackson County District Attorney said in a press release.
Not many details were given, but the release said the arrest happened after an "investigation by a multi-agency task force revealed more than fifty wildfires in the area that are believed to be related and deliberately set since April 2023."
Charges are expected to be filed in the upcoming days. News 18 will report on the details laid out in the criminal complaint when it becomes available.