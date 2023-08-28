Jackson County man charged with 9 felonies, accused of starting more than 50 fires this year

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - A town of Brockway man is accused of starting dozens of fires in the Black River Falls area between April and August of this year.
Daniel P. Johnson, 46, is charged with eight counts of intentionally setting fire to another person's land, and one count of possession of THC.
According to the criminal complaint:
The fires started on April 9, and went on until August 10. They ranged in size from several feet to 16+ acers. On several dates, there was more than one fire happening at the same time. With each fire, there was no known weather condition or other cause for the fires to break out.
On May 21, there was a 1.36 acer fire on land owned by 'Victim 1'. Investigators followed the edge of the fire to a trail that led to the backyard of Johnson's parents' house. When investigators spoke to Johnson, he said he had seen the fire and tried to put it out but thought another person would call 911.
Fires happened multiple more times over the next several months on Victim 1's land. Investigators set up a trail camera on the property and observed someone who looked like Johnson on the property. Victim 1 eventually put their land up for sale, and on August 4 the realtor smelt smoke and saw a man on the property.
There were also fires set in different areas. On June 25, there were two fires at Hart Tire & Lumber Company, where Johnson had worked up until a few weeks prior. When asked who might have caused the fire, the owner thought Johnson might be responsible.
On August 5, a man who looked like Johnson was seen on the Gebhardt Elementary School camera. There was a fire in the wooded area near Foundation Trail that morning.
Johnson was arrested on August 17. In an interview with investigators, he said he had seen other people on Victim 1's land when the fires occurred and maybe it was kids, but the complaint notes his story changed as he told it.
As the conversation with investigators continued, Johnson admitted to hitting a gasoline-soaked tennis ball into the air before going to bed, and only learned the next morning there was a fire on Victim 1 and Victim 2's properties. He said he did this about four times and did it "out of curiosity." He denied starting "big" fires.
The Jackson County District Attorney's Office accuses Johnson of starting more than 50 fires.
Johnson made his first court appearance on Monday, and had his cash bond set at $10,000. He is due back in court on September 25.