Jackson County man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges

(WQOW) - A western Wisconsin man and his family will be sentenced in August for their roles in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.
Joshua Munn, from Melrose in Jackson County, along with Thomas, Dawn, Kristi and Kayli Munn pleaded guilty to federal charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Three other charges were dropped in exchange for their pleas.
Court documents include security camera images that the FBI says show Joshua Munn crawling through a broken window into the Capitol. The rest of his family allegedly followed suit.
They will all be sentenced August 19, where they could get up to six months in prison.