 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jackson County man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges

  • 0
Five family members charged in US Capitol riot plead guilty

Kristi Munn, Tom Munn, Dawn Munn, Josh Munn and Kayli Munn in the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The Justice Department obscured a portion of this image to protect the identity of a minor.

 Department of Justice

(WQOW) - A western Wisconsin man and his family will be sentenced in August for their roles in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.

Joshua Munn, from Melrose in Jackson County, along with Thomas, Dawn, Kristi and Kayli Munn pleaded guilty to federal charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Three other charges were dropped in exchange for their pleas.

Court documents include security camera images that the FBI says show Joshua Munn crawling through a broken window into the Capitol. The rest of his family allegedly followed suit.

They will all be sentenced August 19, where they could get up to six months in prison.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags