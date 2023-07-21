Jackson County man reaches plea deal in child sexual assault case

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - A Jackson County man will spend half a decade behind bars for his child sex crimes.
Duncan Rave was charged in 2021 with four felonies, including two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police Rave assaulted her four times when she was 11 and 12 years old. Rave is now 38 years old.
As part of a plea deal, Rave pleaded guilty to two lesser charges. The more serious charges were dismissed but read in at his sentencing.
He will spend five years behind bars followed by five years of extended supervision.