Jackson County man sentenced to life for father's 2013 death to be released with conditions

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW THROUGH THIS EVENING FOLLOWED BY A GROUND
BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...

...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Widespread snow today and will bring 5 to 9 inches of fluffy
accumulation through tonight north of a line from Madison to
Mankato to Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches to the south. Winds will
be relatively light through this evening. There should be a break
in severe winter conditions late tonight through early Thursday.
Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and
dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through
Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time
with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event
could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in
the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this
week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect area wide through this
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with
a Winter Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. For the second
Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST
Thursday. For the second Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider
adjusting any travel plans now.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Jackson County man sentenced to life for father's 2013 death to be released with conditions

  • Updated
  • 0
Jackson County man sentenced to life for father's 2013 death to be released with conditions

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - A man who was supposed to spend the rest of his life in institutional care is now making plans for a conditional release. 

Lars Helgeson

Lars Helgeson was charged in the fall of 2013 for the death of his father, Brian Helgeson. Brian, who was 57, went missing in September and his 20-year-old son quickly became a person of interest. 

Law enforcement told media Brian's body was found buried on his property. When Lars was arrested following a man hunt, he admitted to investigators that he shot his father four times, including twice in the head, before burning and burying the body. He told investigators he was sick of always fighting with his father. 

Lars has been in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services since 2017. He was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, and he was committed. 

This past year, Dr. Craig Schoenecker was assigned to determine if Lars was appropriate for conditional release from Mendota Mental Health Institute. Schoenecker found that he did not pose a significant risk of bodily harm to himself or others if conditionally released.

In a news release from Jackson County District Attorney Emily Hynek, she said she strenuously objected to Schoenecker’s findings. A hearing overseen by Monroe County Judge Mark L. Goodman was held where Hynek questioned Schoenecker about his findings.

"Nonetheless, Judge Goodman found that a careful balancing of society’s interests against the defendant’s interest in autonomy weighed in favor of autonomy for the defendant," Hynek said.

According to court records, on Wednesday Judge Goodman determined Lars has an "abundance of creditable evidence he is no longer dangerous" and ordered a conditional release plan be prepared within 60 days unless the Department of Health Services needs additional time. 

