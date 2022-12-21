Jackson County man sentenced to life for father's 2013 death to be released with conditions

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - A man who was supposed to spend the rest of his life in institutional care is now making plans for a conditional release.
Lars Helgeson was charged in the fall of 2013 for the death of his father, Brian Helgeson. Brian, who was 57, went missing in September and his 20-year-old son quickly became a person of interest.
Law enforcement told media Brian's body was found buried on his property. When Lars was arrested following a man hunt, he admitted to investigators that he shot his father four times, including twice in the head, before burning and burying the body. He told investigators he was sick of always fighting with his father.
Lars has been in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services since 2017. He was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, and he was committed.
This past year, Dr. Craig Schoenecker was assigned to determine if Lars was appropriate for conditional release from Mendota Mental Health Institute. Schoenecker found that he did not pose a significant risk of bodily harm to himself or others if conditionally released.
In a news release from Jackson County District Attorney Emily Hynek, she said she strenuously objected to Schoenecker’s findings. A hearing overseen by Monroe County Judge Mark L. Goodman was held where Hynek questioned Schoenecker about his findings.
"Nonetheless, Judge Goodman found that a careful balancing of society’s interests against the defendant’s interest in autonomy weighed in favor of autonomy for the defendant," Hynek said.
According to court records, on Wednesday Judge Goodman determined Lars has an "abundance of creditable evidence he is no longer dangerous" and ordered a conditional release plan be prepared within 60 days unless the Department of Health Services needs additional time.