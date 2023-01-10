 Skip to main content
Jackson County woman charged with abuse of elder person given probation

Hopinka

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - An area woman was sentenced on charges of abuse of an elderly person who can't walk.

Angela Hopinka was charged last July with hitting the man all over his head with her fists and breaking a glass ashtray over his head. According to the criminal complaint, deputies found the victim, who is in a wheelchair, with his head covered in blood. He required stitches to close a wound over his eye.

Hopinka pleaded no contest Monday to four charges. She was put on probation for two years, with orders to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with the victim unless he and her probation agent agree.

