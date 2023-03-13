Jacobson's Ace Hardware is asking for help to combat daily retail thefts

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The owner of area Jacobson's Ace Hardware stores is pleading with the public to help put a stop to rising thefts.
Joel Jacobson said for the past two to three years they've noticed more items missing and have caught people on camera or in-person trying to get away with stealing. Now, he said it's happening daily.
The thieves are often caught, but the store rarely gets those products or money back.
Jacobson said the safety of his staff is one big concern.
"We've got people busting out the doors and running down steps and jumping into running cars, and they're running over our staff. Anytime there's an altercation or anything like that you worry about a weapon," Jacobson said. "The second thing is it's a lot of money. It's thousands and thousands of dollars and it really affects the bottom line."
He said the price of goods is also rising, and utility bills are especially high. Jacobson said that, combined with thefts, is making it hard to cover expenses.
Customers will now notice signs reading, "If you see something, say something," posted at their stores, encouraging everyone to look out for things like someone acting nervous, pocketing items, or leaving without paying.
Jacobson said they work closely with area law enforcement to make sure thefts are handled as safely as possible.
They've even found parents of children who have stolen and worked with them to make sure their kids understand why that's wrong.
There are four Jacobson's Ace Hardware locations throughout the Chippewa Valley, two in Eau Claire and two in Chippewa Falls.