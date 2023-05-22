Judge allows Fall Creek man to withdraw his guilty pleas 4 years after being convicted of murder

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An area man convicted on two counts of murder will have a new opportunity to plead his case almost six years after his sister and her boyfriend were found dead in shallow graves on his property.
Wayne Price plead guilty in 2019 to the shooting deaths of Elizabeth Price and David Dishneau in 2017. He tried to withdraw his guilty pleas before he was sentenced, but Judge Emily Long denied his motion. Price claims his lawyer at the time was ineffective by misinforming him, and failing to properly argue why he should have been allowed to withdraw his pleas.
When Price was sentenced to almost 29 years in prison, he admitted to burying the bodies, but denied pulling the trigger and killing them. Price said there was DNA evidence at the crime scene that is not his and he regretted agreeing to a plea deal.
Last year, Judge Long agreed to dismiss Price's two convictions for false imprisonment due to double jeopardy. And she agreed to hear testimony from Price's three previous lawyers to determine if his guilty pleas on the murder charges were knowing, intelligent and voluntary.
On Monday, the judge said there is a fair and just reason to withdraw his plea, meaning his two murder convictions are vacated.
"Any standard, fair and just standard, is reached by the fact that Mr. Price clearly would have had confusion," Judge Long said.
He now faces again two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of hiding a corpse, and one count of recklessly endangering safety.
This does not mean he is out of prison. His original $1 million cash bond was reinstated. He returns to court in June.