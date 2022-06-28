 Skip to main content
Judge orders man charged with causing fatal crash to place flowers at crash scene, grave site

Wakefield

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A trial was supposed to start Wednesday for a Barron County man charged in a crash that killed his passenger, but instead he has agreed to a plea bargain.

Edward Wakefield was charged in the January 2020 crash that killed Robert Warnecke jr. from Dallas, Wisconsin. A charge of homicide while driving and using a controlled substance was recently dismissed, and he pleaded guilty to driving while revoked causing death.

Judge James Babler placed Wakefield on probation for three years, with orders to place flowers at the crash scene every year on the anniversary of the crash, and place flowers on Warnecke's gravesite every year on his birthday. Wakefield must also maintain absolute sobriety for the next three years.

