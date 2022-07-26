Jury deliberating in Dunn County homicide trial

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The jury is deliberating Tuesday in the murder trial of Chad Turgeson in Dunn County.
Turgeson, from Eau Claire, is on trial for first degree homicide in the beating death of Bruce McGuigan.
The jury deliberated for about three hours on Monday before being excused for the night at 9 p.m. They began deliberating again on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
McGuigan was killed in November 2020. According to court records he was beaten over the course of several hours. A hammer, knives, and a wooden table leg believed to be used in the beating were collected at the scene.
Ashley Gunder is serving 25 years in prison for her role in the murder. A jury trial for Ryan Steinhoff is set for November.
DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Testimony will resume Monday in Dunn County in the murder trial of Chad Turgeson.
Turgeson, from Eau Claire, is on trial for first degree homicide in the beating death of Bruce McGuigan.
After five days of testimony, prosecutors rested their case Friday. The defense will start presenting its witnesses on Monday.
McGuigan was killed in November 2020. According to court records he was beaten over the course of several hours. A hammer, knives, and a wooden table leg believed to be used in the beating were collected at the scene.
Ashley Gunder is serving 25 years in prison for her role in the murder. A jury trial for Ryan Steinhoff is set for November.