Jury finds Barron County man guilty of child porn possession

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - It only took a jury 17 minutes to reach a verdict in the case of a Barron County man on trial for possessing child porn.
The jury found Duane Wisner 'guilty' Wednesday afternoon. He will be sentenced in June.
Wisner, from Cameron, was a convicted sex offender when he was charged last year with possessing child pornography. The Department of Criminal Investigation found more than a dozen images on his computer.
Wisner has been on the sex offender registry since 2007 for similar crimes in Barron County.