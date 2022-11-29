 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow ending across the region.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Jury finds Dunn County man sane at time of homicide

  • 0
Dunn Co court

Ryan Steinhoff in court on December 3, 2020

 By Clint Berge

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A jury in Dunn County reached verdicts Tuesday in the sanity phase of Ryan Steinhoff's murder trial.

The same jury that found Steinhoff guilty of homicide and bail jumping last week, Tuesday determined he did not have a mental disease or defect at the time the crimes were committed.

The verdicts came after the jury heard testimony from a defense psychiatrist, and a psychologist presented by prosecutors.

As we have reported, Steinhoff, Chad Turgeson and Ashley Gunder were charged with the 2020 murder of Bruce McGuigan. Gunder is serving 25 years in prison, while a jury found Turgeson not guilty.

McGuigans body was found in a mobile home near Downsville. Investigators believe he was beaten over several hours with a hammer and a wooden table leg.

Steinhoff will be sentenced in February.

Have a story idea? Let us know here