Jury finds Dunn County man sane at time of homicide

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A jury in Dunn County reached verdicts Tuesday in the sanity phase of Ryan Steinhoff's murder trial.
The same jury that found Steinhoff guilty of homicide and bail jumping last week, Tuesday determined he did not have a mental disease or defect at the time the crimes were committed.
The verdicts came after the jury heard testimony from a defense psychiatrist, and a psychologist presented by prosecutors.
As we have reported, Steinhoff, Chad Turgeson and Ashley Gunder were charged with the 2020 murder of Bruce McGuigan. Gunder is serving 25 years in prison, while a jury found Turgeson not guilty.
McGuigans body was found in a mobile home near Downsville. Investigators believe he was beaten over several hours with a hammer and a wooden table leg.
Steinhoff will be sentenced in February.