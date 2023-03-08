 Skip to main content
Jury finds man accused in 2019 of child sexual assault not guilty

  • Updated
  • 0
Balistreri

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The verdict is in for an Eau Claire man on trial for child sexual assault.

In 2019 David Balistreri was accused of sexually touching an 11-year-old girl as she slept. The girls father said they had been playing poker and Balistreri was quite drunk. Witnesses reported he made comments about wanting sex before he went to jail on a child support case.

After a two day trial, the jury deliberated for over two hours before telling the judge they could not reach an unanimous decision. The judge then gave them the so-called 'dynamite-jury-instructions'  which urges them to try harder to reach a decision. A half hour later they returned with a 'not guilty' verdict.

