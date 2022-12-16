Jury finds man accused of killing girlfriend's 14-year-old brother guilty of lesser homicide offense

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man charged with first degree reckless homicide has been found guilty by a jury, but not of that offense.
The jury found Austin Vang, 28, guilty of second degree reckless homicide meaning he now faces a maximum of 25 years in prison as opposed to 65 years.
According to the Wisconsin Legislature, "the only difference between first-degree and second-degree reckless homicide is that 'utter disregard for human life' is a required element for first-degree, but not second-degree, reckless homicide"
The case stems from the July 2021 death of Marwan Washington, who was 14. According to the criminal complaint, Vang and Washington were "horsing around" with Vang's gun, which he forgot to unload. Vang told authorities he messed around with the gun all the time, saying he "pulls the trigger of the gun all the time and the gun is never loaded."
Eau Claire police say Vang was dating Washington's older sister and the three of them lived together.
In court earlier this week, Vang's lawyer did not deny her client was guilty of the crime, but argued it was homicide by negligent handling of a weapon -- a charge that carried a lesser potential sentence.
Vang is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31.