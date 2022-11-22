Jury finds man guilty of homicide in 2020 Dunn County killing

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A jury has found a western Wisconsin man guilty of murder.
The jury found Ryan Steinhoff guilty of first degree intentional homicide after about two hours of deliberation.
As we have reported, Steinhoff, Chad Turgeson and Ashley Gunder were charged with first degree intentional homicide for the November 2020 death of Bruce McGuigan.
Related: Authorities investigating homicide in Dunn County, suspects in custody
Gunder is serving a 25-year sentence, while a jury found Turgeson not guilty.
Authorities say McGuigan's body was found in a mobile home near Downsville. He died of multiple blunt force injuries. The autopsy also showed that he was stabbed twice. Investigators said in the criminal complaint that they collected what were believed to be weapons used at the scene, including a hammer, knives and a wooden table leg.
Sentencing for Steinhoff will come at a later date.