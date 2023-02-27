Jury finds man guilty of raping woman in Eau Claire mall bathroom

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sentencing will be in May for a man accused of raping a woman inside a bathroom at Eau Claire's Oakwood Mall. That comes after a three-day trial last week.
A jury convicted David J. Allen of three charges, including sexual assault using force.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police in 2020 she received a Facebook photo offering her about $1,000 for topless photos. She says she did it because she was broke, but Allen kept demanding more nude pictures and threatened to send them to her acquaintances if she didn't comply. She said he promised to delete the pictures and give her $40,000 if he could see her naked in person. When they met in the mall bathroom to complete that deal in late 2021, she said he displayed a gun and sexually assaulted her.
Allen faces more than 63 years in prison at sentencing.