Jury finds man guilty on all charges in Rusk County child sexual assault case

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - A jury has reached verdicts in some the charges against an area man accused of child sex crimes in four counties.
After a two-day trial, a Rusk County jury on Friday found Roger Hattamer Jr., guilty of 11 charges, including multiple counts of child sexual exploitation and child enticement.
The victim told police the incidents started when she was 12 and continued for six years.
Hattamer will be sentenced in June. He also faces trials in the coming weeks and months in Chippewa, Clark and Taylor Counties for alleged sex crimes against the same child.