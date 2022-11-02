Jury finds Trempealeau County man guilty of causing death, not guilty of homicide, in July 2020 crash

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - Sentencing will be next week for a Trempealeau County man for his role in a crash that killed a woman.
After a four day trial, a jury convicted Micah Harris of operating after revocation causing death, driving with a controlled substance in his blood, and two counts of bail jumping.
The jury found him not guilty of homicide by driving while using a controlled substance.
The charges stem from the July 2020 crash that killed 57-year-old Monica Knepper of Trempealeau. Investigators say Harris had methamphetamine in his system when his truck crossed the center line and hit Kneppers car.
Harris will be sentenced on November 11. He faces up to eight years in prison.