Jury reaches verdict in Dunn County sexual assault case

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Verdicts were reached Tuesday in one of three sexual assault cases against a Boyceville man.
After a two-day trial a Dunn County, a jury found Daniel Sims guilty of third-degree felony sexual assault, but not guilty of sexually assaulting an unconscious victim.
The charges stemmed from a woman's report that Sims assaulted her numerous times while she was asleep.
Sims will go on trial next March for allegedly sexually assaulting a fourth-grade girl and offering her money not to tell anyone. He also still faces charges of sexually assaulting a second-grade girl.