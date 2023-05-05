Jury reaches verdict in Rusk County child abuse case

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - The verdicts are in for a Rusk County man accused of child abuse and sexual assault.
The case against David Stage Jr. goes back to January of 2022. According to the criminal complaint, the victim told investigators Stage physically abused her from the ages of five until she turned 18.
The victim and witnesses told authorities Stage once hit her over the head with a frying pan. A witness said it knocked the girl unconscious. Another time Stage allegedly broke a glass plate over her head. She also accused Stage of raping her multiple times after she turned 14.
On Friday, a jury found Stage guilty of child abuse, intentionally causing harm. They also found him not guilty of two sexual assault charges.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 15.