Jury selected in trial of man accused of 2020 Dunn County homicide

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The trial is now underway in Dunn County for the final suspect in the murder of a Hayward man.
Related: Sheriff’s office identifies victim, three arrested in Dunn County homicide investigation
A jury was selected Monday for Ryan Steinhoff's trial. As we have reported, Steinhoff, Chad Turgeson and Ashley Gunder were charged with first degree intentional homicide for the November 2020 death of Bruce McGuigan.
Gunder is serving a 25 year sentence, while a jury found Turgeson not guilty.
Authorities say McGuigans body was found in a mobile home near Downsville. He died of multiple blunt force injuries. According to court records, he was beaten over the course of several hours. A hammer, knives and a wooden table leg are believed to have been used in the beating.
Steinhoff's trial is expected to last more than two weeks.