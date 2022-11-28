Jury to decide whether man found guilty of homicide is sane

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The sanity phase of Ryan Steinhoff's murder trial began Monday in Dunn County.
As we reported last week, the jury found Steinhoff guilty of first degree intentional homicide. Because he had pleaded not guilty by mental disease or defect, that same jury must now determine his sanity at the time of the crime.
Steinhoff, Chad Turgeson and Ashley Gunder were charged with murder for the November 2020 death of Bruce McGuigan. Gunder is serving a 25 year sentence, while a jury found Turgeson not guilty.
Mcguigans body was found in a mobile home near Downsville. According to court records investigators believe he was beaten over the course of several hours with a hammer, wooden table leg and knives.
This portion of Steinhoffs trial is expected to go into next week.