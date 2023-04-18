Jury trial scheduled in 2024 for Chippewa Falls man accused of homicide, arson

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A jury trial is scheduled in 2024 for the Chippewa Falls man accused of homicide, arson and mutilating a corpse after the death of his girlfriend.
Scott Vaningan was charged in August 2022 with those crimes after the death of Lynn Smith. Vaningan pleaded not guilty in August.
As we've reported, her body was found after a fire broke out at a home on Superior Street in Chippewa Falls. An autopsy showed Smith had puncture wounds on her neck and was not breathing during the fire.
Tuesday in court, a 12-person jury trial was scheduled for January 16-26, 2024.