...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

JUST IN: Rusk County man convicted of killing grandparents sentenced to life in prison

  • Updated
  • 0
rosolowski (002)
By Clint Berge

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - Adam Rosolowski was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the 2020 killing of his grandparents in Rusk County. 

73-year-old Robert Rosolowski and his 70-year-old wife Bonnie were killed in June 2020. Their bodies were found shot to death in their rural Sheldon home.

Rosolowski, Joseph Falk and a juvenile male were arrested at the time of the murders. Falk was sentenced in July to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to the criminal complaint, Rosolowski, who was 21 years old at the time of the murders, first claimed Falk shot both of them with a shotgun because Falk wanted their truck. 

Rosolowski had admitted during an interview with a Rusk County Sheriff's Office investigator that he fired two rounds from a handgun at his grandmother aiming for her head.

In court Monday, Rosolowski's mother spoke, giving an emotional statement. Bridgett Rosolowski is the daughter-in-law of the two victims. She asked the court to sentence her son to life in prison.

"We all loved the Adam that was but the individual that is sitting in front of us today, that plotted this horrible act, is no longer our son, grandson, cousin, uncle, or nephew," Bridgett Rosolowski said. "He not only has torn this family's hearts to shreds but everyone Mom and Dad affected by their kindness and selfless acts of kindness."

The state recommended a "lengthy incarceration" with earliest supervised release after 75 years. 

The defense asked for life with the eligibility to petition for supervised release in 20 years. 

Judge James Isaacson handed down a life sentence, stipulating that Rosolowski can petition for release after 40 years. If he commits any new crimes in prison, that eligibility period will be extended by 40 years per crime. 

