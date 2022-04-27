Juvenile suspect arrested for allegedly killing Chippewa Falls 10-year-old has bond set at $1M

UPDATE:
The person suspected of killing Lily Peters had his cash bond set at $1 million in Chippewa County Court Wednesday.
The State asked for the $1 million cash bond, and said the juvenile, identified as "C.P-B" intended to rape and kill Peters "from the get-go." The suspect's attorney asked for a $100,000 cash bond, saying that the 14-year-old 8th grader is "not a flight risk."
The suspect appeared virtually before Judge Benjamin Lane on Wednesday. Lane said the suspect also must not have contact with other juveniles, or possess dangerous weapons.
District Attorney Wade Newell said they intended to charge CP-B with three charges.
Judge Lane ordered that reporters can not show video or images of the suspect, and that he must be referred to by his initials.
His next court hearing is May 5.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The person suspected on killing Lily Peters, a 10-year-old girl from Chippewa Falls, will make his first court appearance in Chippewa County on Wednesday.
The appearance, a bond hearing, will take place less than 24 hours after Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm announced his arrest.
Kelm said Tuesday that the suspect is a male juvenile, and knew Lily. He gave no further details.
Iliana (Lily) Peters was reported missing Sunday night around 9 p.m. Peters, a 4th grade student at Parkview Elementary, had been last seen wearing a purple long sleeve shirt. Her father told police she had not returned home after a visit to her aunts house on the 400 block of N. Grove Street.
That night officers located a bike believed to be hers in the woods off the Duncan Creek walking trail near her aunts house and Leinenkugel's Brewing Company.
Monday morning this is the same wooded area her body was discovered. As soon as the discover was made, Kelm said they pivoted from a missing person search to a homicide investigation.
During a press conference Monday Kelm said that there may be a danger to the public. The Chippewa Falls Unified School District advised parents to pick up and drop off their children who usually walk to school. During pick up and drop off times there was an increased police presence at Chippewa Falls schools.
At a second press conference Monday evening, Kelm said there was no suspect in custody, and the community should remain vigilant.
By Tuesday an outpouring on support began in Chippewa Falls with memorials springing up outside of Lily's school and near Duncan Creek. People also hung purple ribbons on posts downtown and put up signs asking "Justice for Lily."
There was a large police presence at 422 North Grove Street Tuesday night, and police could be seen taking covered items out of the home. News 18 did not see anyone being arrested.
At Tuesday night's press conference Kelm said the juvenile, whose bond hearing is Wednesday at 1 p.m., was arrested and there is no more danger to the public.
Kelm said they are still actively investigating, and anyone with information should call their tip line at 1-800-263-5906