Kidnapping suspect given $1M cash bond

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - In a bond hearing that lasted 10 minutes, Trevor Blackburn was given a $1 million cash bond.
Blackburn is being charged with kidnapping, burglary, and several other counts. He is not allowed to have contact with his victims.
District Attorney Wade Newell called this a "very concerning situation." He said Blackburn had been threatening his victim online, and came to Wisconsin with the intention of kidnapping her.
Judge James Isaacson called Blackburn, from Tennessee, a flight risk because he has no ties to the area. Blackburn's lawyer asked for a $40,000 bond, saying he suffers from mental illness and is on disability.
The case stems from an Amber Alert sent over the weekend where a 15-year-old girl was reported missing from her home in Holcombe. She was found safe not far from home, and Blackburn was arrested in Douglas County.