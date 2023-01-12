Ladysmith man facing child sexual assault charges

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Rusk County man is facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.
Mackenzie Anderson, from Ladysmith, was charged this week. According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police the assaults started in 2015, when she was seven years old and continued into last year. She is 14 years old now. After one of the more recent incidents, the victim told police Anderson bought her "Plan B" and told her the pills would help her be a kid, not a parent.
Anderson is free after signing a $5,000 signature bond Tuesday. He is due back in court at the end of the month.