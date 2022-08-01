Lake Hallie man given jailtime for 2020 fatal hit and run

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Jail time was ordered Monday for a Lake Hallie man who hit and killed a pedestrian, and left the scene.
Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson withheld a prison sentence, and instead sentenced Christopher Peterson to nine months in jail. He will also be on probation for five years.
Peterson was charged in the 2020 death of Dennis Mohr of Eau Claire. Lake Hallie police say Mohr was walking in the lane of traffic on Highway OO, pulling a yellow wagon, when he was hit around sunrise.
In June, Peterson pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent driving.