Latin Kings gang member given 20 years for Eau Claire murder

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - One of the men convicted of killing Edwin Garcia-Smith in March of 2020 will be spending the next two decades behind bars.
Joe Moya was sentenced on Friday to 20 years initial confinement and five years of extended supervision for the charges of party to felony murder and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon. He pleaded guilty in January of this year.
"We are here for a murder offense," said prosecuting attorney Angela Beranek. "There is no more serious offense than taking another's life. Mr. Edwin Garcia Smith did not deserve to die. His mother did not deserve to lose her son. And I do not believe there is any greater pain in life than to lose and have to bury ones own child."
In March of 2020, Moya along with Juan Olivarez, who police say are both Latin Kings gang members, were involved in the shooting death of Garcia-Smith at his Kappus Drive apartment. The third suspect in the case, Ian Kearns, died in April of 2020.
Moya's defense attorney told Judge Michael Schumarcher that it was not Moya's intent to kill anyone when he, along with Kearns and Olivarez, traveled from Chicago to Eau Claire that day.
"Whatever negative things may be true about Mr. Moya and his character and his intentions surrounding the incident, the evidence does not support a conclusion or an inference that Mr. Moya came to Eau Claire with the intent to kill or that he is an intentional murderer," said the defense attorney.
Olivarez was sentenced to 19 years in prison in Eau Claire County Court two weeks ago.