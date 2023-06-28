Life sentence handed down in 2020 Dunn County homicide

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) -
Ryan Steinhoff was sentenced by Judge James Peterson to life in prison, without the possibility of extended supervision. A jury convicted him last November of being party to first degree murder.
Steinhoff, Chad Turgeson, and Ashley Gunder were charged in the 2020 murder of Bruce McGuigan, from Hayward. Gunder is serving a 25-year sentence, while a jury found Turgeson not guilty.
McGuigans body was found in a mobile home near Downsville investigators believe he was beaten over several hours with a hammer and a wooden table leg. Gunder also said she saw a propane torch in the room, and she smelled burning hair and skin.