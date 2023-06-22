Luck man who killed landlord sentenced to life

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A man who admitted shooting and killing his landlord was sentenced on Thursday.
Michael Radke, from Luck, called 911 in November of 2021 and reported he had just killed a serial killer. Police found the body of Chad Daniels on the lawn of the apartment building the men both lived in.
The criminal complaint said Radke told investigators when he got home from work, he saw Daniels outside and wanted to kill him right then. Since they were right next to the Luck School, he wanted to make sure no children were present. He said after checking the area thoroughly, he got a handgun and started shooting at Daniels. Neighbors said they heard about ten shots.
Radke pleaded guilty in April to first degree homicide. He was sentenced Thursday to life in prison. He will be eligible for extended supervision after 50 years.