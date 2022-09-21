Man accused of bringing pipe bomb to County Fest settles charges

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The area man accused of making terrorist threats, after allegedly bringing a homemade bomb to Country Fest, settled his case Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint, witnesses called police after a man, later identified as Jeffrey Wotring, showed them a pipe bomb. One said Wotring told her he was going to throw it into the main event area.
In court, Judge James Isaacson ordered 12 months of probation. If he doesn't commit any new crimes in those 12 months, the charge will be dropped.
Wotring must also stay away from Chippewa Valley music festivals.