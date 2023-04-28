Man accused of burglarizing daycare given probation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man accused of breaking into a local daycare was given three years of probation.
Michael Phillippi was charged after breaking into Kindercare on Fairfax Street two nights in a row back in December. According to the criminal complaint, the daycare reported more than $12,000 worth of items were missing, including iPads and computers. When police found Phillippi some of those items were in his backpack.
On Friday he settled the charges against him, pleading guilty to criminal trespass and burglary among others. He was given three years probation, which requires he undergo and complete treatment and maintain sobriety.